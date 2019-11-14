Charlotte mulls more Town Plan tweaks: East Village boundaries, Act 143 discussed

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Writer

Like a deer they’ve tracked through miles of bushes and brambles, the Charlotte Planning Commission may finally be close to taking a shot at changes to the Town Plan for the Charlotte East Village.

At their meeting on Thursday, Nov. 7, commissioners discussed the boundaries for the village commercial district, whether to recommend allowing the running of septic under roads and proposing changing the Town Plan to allow more dense housing in the village.

Planning Commission Chair Peter Joslin said, besides some minor tweaks to the map and decisions about whether they wanted to make recommendations for changing the septic and housing regulations, the planning commission was close to being finished with their proposed changes to the Town Plan. He thought they could finish their work at the next planning commission meeting on Nov. 21.

But Joslin doesn’t think the proposal could jump through all the hoops required in time for it to be ready for a Town Meeting vote this March.

“I would say that our goal is for the November presidential election. We’ll get a big turnout.”

Aiming at a village commercial district

Commissioner Charlie Pughe discussed his most recent map of the proposed boundaries for the East Charlotte Village commercial district. Although his proposed map does not expand the boundaries of the village district, it does expand the village commercial district a little from his earlier map.

In response to questions from other planning commissioners about how closely this iteration of the East Charlotte Village commercial district follows the boundaries of the map of the historic village, he said that it didn’t. Pughe said that map is “really about historic preservation and the tax credits for historic structures.”

The historic village map was developed a couple of years ago, he said in an email to The Citizen, after a representative from the state walked the village with them. Pughe thought it was somebody from the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

“They came out and they walked with us. We tried to figure out the historic settlement patterns in the village,” he told the planning commissioners. “When you rehab a building, you can apply for tax credits if it’s within designated historic boundaries, but it doesn’t change zoning; it only incentivizes historic preservation.”

Margaret Woodruff and Trina Bianchi attended the meeting, representing the Charlotte Grange.

Commissioner Marty Illick said that she had wanted them at the meeting so that as the planning commission is working on the Town Plan, they “acknowledge the Grange as a very important place and there should be some very serious thinking as to how to make that come back as an appropriate place in the town of Charlotte.”

There has been some foundation and siding work done, said Woodruff.

“We’ve put in probably close to $15,000 in March into upgrading the building so it’s up to code,” Bianchi said.

Woodruff said that they are concerned with not only maintaining the building’s historic integrity but also in being compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, with adequate parking and water. The building is not on the list of National Historic Landmarks, but it is eligible.

Getting the historic village designation done would be helpful for the Grange, Woodruff said.

“Next year, that building is 150 years old,” said Bianchi.

Wandering around in the weeds of Act 143

Joslin introduced a discussion about Act 143 by saying that five members of the planning commission had attended a Vermont League of Cities and Towns meeting two weeks before and one of the items discussed was accessory farm businesses.

“I wouldn’t say that it was necessarily clarifying, but it was an interesting discussion,” he said.

Act 143 is intended to help struggling farms by relaxing restrictions on accessory farm businesses, but the act is confusing and both the planning commission and the Charlotte Selectboard have had several discussions about what the act means.

The planning commission has been focused on whether to require site review for accessory farm businesses or having some sort of “tipping” point where a certain number of employees might trigger a site plan review.

Town Planner Daryl Arminius has been working on a preliminary farm registry, Joslin said.

“The other big talking point that we kind of keep circling around is the 51%.”

According to Act 143, 51% of the sales at an accessory farm business have to come from a farm, but the planning commission and the selectboard are unclear of whether this means 51% from the farm where the business is, another farm in the area or just from any farm anywhere.

“So, that’s what we’ve been mulling over,” said Joslin.

Rep. Mike Yantachka (D-Charlotte, Hinesburg), who was in the audience, said, “The whole purpose of the act was to make it easier for farms to have another source of income in order to keep them viable.”

“Any kind of regulations regarding safety, and other things that are necessary to protect the environment, personal safety, those sort of things are still under your jurisdiction,” he said. “There should be other ways for farms to make money than just growing corn or dairy or something like that. We want to keep farms.”

Hunting for increased consistency

“The second intent of the Act 143 is to increase consistency across the state in various towns’ regulations,” said Illick. “This is what the planning commission is wrestling with.”

“We are having a great deal of confusion in interpreting the act,” she said. Saying that it requires 51% of your products are “principally produced on the farm,” is ripe for “multiple interpretations of the law.”

“It is contradictory,” said Joslin. “It says to increase consistency across the state of municipal regulation, but it also says that towns can be less restrictive. That flies in the face of trying to have some continuity across the state.”

Diana McCargo, an owner of Philo Ridge Farms, said, “This was an effort to help farms. Farms are struggling in Vermont. Really struggling hard. It’s hard to make a profit.”

“They’re trying to regulate them less, so people can take a risk and be creative,” McCargo said.

Commissioner Jim Faulkner proposed having “a site plan review lite” that would just focus on safety, noise and lighting for approving accessory farm businesses.

Yantachka said he didn’t think that they should get caught up in discussions about the requirement that 51% of items sold by an accessory farm business should be produced by the farm. He said that if a farm business sells a cup of coffee it doesn’t grow the beans, but it makes the coffee, so it’s been “produced” on the farm.

Pughe said that it seemed that Yantachka was suggesting that he could sell $2,000 worth of hay which would qualify his property as a farm. Then he could open up a pizza joint and sell pizzas out of his home “because I’d be making them on my farm, and at that point, I’d be totally unregulated. At that point I could do whatever I want.”

“I can’t do a business like Philo Ridge Farm in Charlotte unless I’m a farmer. I, not being a farmer, but wanting to be an entrepeneur, am tremendously restricted from doing that business anywhere in town. … That feels tremendously unfair to me.”

McCargo said that most of what we’re selling at the farm is not coffee. “It’s egg sandwiches that come from our eggs.”

However, Pughe said, “Carrie Spear can’t sell an egg sandwiches at her store in the morning because she’s got to get a license for it.”