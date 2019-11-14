Hinesburg Police Log

Connect on Linked in

Nov. 3

5 a.m. An officer assisted with a medical call on Pinecrest Road.

7:13 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were investigated on Shelburne Falls Road.

6:30 p.m. An officer responded to Birchwood Drive for a domestic altercation.

7:30 p.m. A report was taken involving stolen property.

Nov. 4

9:40 a.m. An officer responded to Richmond Road for a motor vehicle complaint.

3:30 p.m. An ongoing situation involving illegal dumping of trash was investigated at Lyman Meadows.

4:25 p.m. Officers responded to the parking lot of Kinney Drugs for the report of an individual slashing a car tire with a knife. One individual was cited and released for unlawful mischief.

Nov. 6

6:10 a.m. A motor vehicle complaint was reported on Commerce Street.

8:24 a.m. An alarm activation was investigated on Commerce Street.

11 a.m. An officer responded to the intersection of Richmond Road and CVU Road for a tractor trailer truck that was stuck there.

11:15 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on North Road.

11:30 a.m. A lost dog was reported on Pond Road.

8:30 p.m. An arrest warrant was carried out on North Road.

10:15 p.m. An officer assisted a citizen with a vehicle problem at Geprag Park.

Nov. 7

11:10 a.m. An alarm activation on Turkey Lane was investigated.

1:42 p.m. Officers responded to O’Neil Road for a domestic altercation.

Nov. 8

6:30 – 9:30 a.m. Officers responded to multiple calls for vehicle slide offs and crashes due to snowy road conditions. No injuries were reported.

12:20 p.m. A trespass notification was given at Lantman’s Market.

4:25 p.m. A citizen was assisted with a VIN verification.

6 p.m. An officer responded to Silver Street for the report of an abandoned vehicle.

7:00 p.m. Officers assisted with a medical call on North Road.

Nov. 9

7:10 a.m. A noise complaint involving loud music was reported on Route 116.

9:40 p.m. A lost dog was reported at Ballard’s Corner Road.

Nov. 10

10:25 a.m. An alarm activation was investigated at Kailey’s Way.

3:30 p.m. A report of erratic operation was reported on Silver Street. The operator was identified and a warning issued.