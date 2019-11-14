Hinesburg Police Log

Nov. 3
5 a.m. An officer assisted with a medical call on Pinecrest Road.
7:13 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were investigated on Shelburne Falls Road.
6:30 p.m. An officer responded to Birchwood Drive for a domestic altercation.
7:30 p.m. A report was taken involving stolen property.
Nov. 4
9:40 a.m. An officer responded to Richmond Road for a motor vehicle complaint.
3:30 p.m. An ongoing situation involving illegal dumping of trash was investigated at Lyman Meadows.
4:25 p.m. Officers responded to the parking lot of Kinney Drugs for the report of an individual slashing a car tire with a knife. One individual was cited and released for unlawful mischief.
Nov. 6
6:10 a.m. A motor vehicle complaint was reported on Commerce Street.
8:24 a.m. An alarm activation was investigated on Commerce Street.
11 a.m. An officer responded to the intersection of Richmond Road and CVU Road for a tractor trailer truck that was stuck there.
11:15 a.m. A welfare check was conducted on North Road.
11:30 a.m. A lost dog was reported on Pond Road.
8:30 p.m. An arrest warrant was carried out on North Road.
10:15 p.m. An officer assisted a citizen with a vehicle problem at Geprag Park.
Nov. 7
11:10 a.m. An alarm activation on Turkey Lane was investigated.
1:42 p.m. Officers responded to O’Neil Road for a domestic altercation.
Nov. 8
6:30 – 9:30 a.m. Officers responded to multiple calls for vehicle slide offs and crashes due to snowy road conditions. No injuries were reported.
12:20 p.m. A trespass notification was given at Lantman’s Market.
4:25 p.m. A citizen was assisted with a VIN verification.
6 p.m. An officer responded to Silver Street for the report of an abandoned vehicle.
7:00 p.m. Officers assisted with a medical call on North Road.
Nov. 9
7:10 a.m. A noise complaint involving loud music was reported on Route 116.
9:40 p.m. A lost dog was reported at Ballard’s Corner Road.
Nov. 10
10:25 a.m. An alarm activation was investigated at Kailey’s Way.
3:30 p.m. A report of erratic operation was reported on Silver Street. The operator was identified and a warning issued.