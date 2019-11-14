News from Carpenter-Carse Library

Youngster Story Times

Tuesdays, 9:30-10 a.m.

Join us every week for story time! Children from infants to age 5 and their caregivers come together for books, songs, rhymes and games. Story time is followed by a snack and free play in the library. All are welcome.

Youngster Music & Movement

Thursdays, 9:30-10 a.m.

Get ready to move!

Friends of Families hosts the Youngsters Music and Movement program at the library. Children, infants to age 5, and their caregivers are welcome for songs and movement games from 9:30-10:00 am followed by snack. All are welcome; Free.

Hands and Needles

Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon

Join handcrafting enthusiasts for a morning of creativity and conversation. Bring whatever project you are working on- quilting, knitting, embroidery, etc. Free and open to the public.

Afterschool Book and Activity Group

Tuesdays, Nov. 19, 2-3:15 p.m.

Join us for hot chocolate, snacks, and book discussion. Children ages 11-13 gather to read and discuss a short Thanksgiving chapter book and discuss ways we can express gratitude for people in our community, The last session (Nov. 19) will be dedicated to completing group craft projects for these community members. Sign up by emailing jen@carpentercarse.org or call (802) 482-2878 or stop in at the library.

Thanksgiving craft workshop

Friday, Nov. 15, 6 pm

Flower designer Betsy Orvis of Rock Meadow Farm will be your guide during this fun fall workshop. Choose from a variety of seasonal materials (many grown by Betsy!) to create a pumpkin centerpiece perfect for your own Thanksgiving table or to bring to your host. Light snacks and drinks will be served.

A materials fee of $15 is payable to Carpenter-Carse Library upon registration. Please email jill@carpentercarse.org or call 802-482-2878 to sign up.

Saturday Story Time

Saturday, Nov. 16, 10-10:30 a.m.

Join us for Saturday story time. Children, infants to age 5, and their caregivers gather for stories, songs and games, followed by free play and snacks. 10-10:30 a.m., all are welcome, free.

Art Reception

Saturday, Nov. 16, 1 p.m.

Please join John Penoyar and Judi Maculan for a reception to kick off a show of their latest works. In our Community Room. Free and open to the public.

Bees Besieged: A History of Beekeeping

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m.

Beekeeping goes back 10,000 years, but bees have been much in the news recently as a multi-pronged scourge has devastated many of the nation’s 2.5 million colonies. Meanwhile, hobby beekeeping has grown exponentially in the country. Bill Mares,writer, and a beekeeper for 45 years, will tell of the origins and evolution of beekeeping, sometimes referred to as “farming for intellectuals,” with a particular emphasis on his research in Vermont.“ The bees are the color; everything else is black and white.” Kirk Webster, Bridport beekeeper.

A Vermont Humanities Council event hosted by Carpenter-Carse Library.

Supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and the Vermont Humanities Council (VHC). Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the NEH or VHC.