No cause yet in suspicious death of Winooski mother, Arbors employee

MIKE DONOGHUE

Correspondent

Winooski Police and Vermont’s Chief Medical Examiner’s Office are still trying to determine the cause of a suspicious death for a 28-year-old woman who worked at The Arbors in Shelburne.

Hannah Keyes, 28, a mother of two young girls, was found dead Nov. 2 inside the basement apartment at 65 Audet St. in Winooski. Police said she lived there with her fiance, Keith D. Gaston, 32, of Winooski and their two daughters.

Gaston appears to have taken his own life by jumping into the rain-swollen Winooski River, police said. His body has not been found.

Vermont’s Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has indicated it has been unable to determine cause or manner of death following an autopsy, police said. The death of Keyes is considered suspicious.

Winooski Police Chief Rick Hebert said his investigators were unable to see any marks on her body at the scene and toxicology tests results are pending.

Winooski Police found Keyes dead the night of Nov. 2. They were asked to conduct a welfare check after the staff at The Arbors, a senior living center, reported Keyes had failed to show up for work.

The Arbors would not say how long Keyes, formerly of Arlington, had worked at its facility or how long she had failed to report for work.

A spokeswoman for The Arbors issued a statement noting the staff and residents were “extremely saddened” by the death of Keyes, who was a resident care associate.

“Hannah was a compassionate caregiver who was much beloved by our residents, their families and her fellow associates. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with her family and children during this difficult time,” Carol Arnold said in an email.

Gaston was missing when Keyes was found dead, Winooski Police said. The hunt continued for him until last Friday afternoon, Nov. 8, when Hebert said investigators disclosed they had video of Gaston apparently killing himself by diving headfirst into the raging Winooski River the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 3.

Video surveillance from Sunday, Nov. 3, one day after Keyes’ body was found, captured Gaston plunging into the river. However, it was another five days before officers disclosed the video.

It also remained unclear how many days Keyes, a 2010 graduate of Arlington Memorial High School, was dead before she was found.

Police first reported they had found Gaston’s Volvo parked on West Canal Street near the Woolen Mill Apartments. Police later collected video from the area, including the Woolen Mill.

More video viewed by police show him walking across Main Street and along the Winooski Riverwalk. He smoked two cigarettes, walked down to the edge of the river and had another cigarette. Gaston then dove into the river and never resurfaced.

Gaston was last known to work at Global Foundries in Essex, who were tight-lipped when approached by police, Hebert said.

It was the Arbors staff that asked Winooski Police to do a welfare check on Keyes about 10:05 p.m., Nov. 2. The storm door was closed, but the wood door was ajar. The two daughters, 3 and 4, were found inside, police said.

They were checked by the Department for Children and Families and later turned over to a family member, Hebert said.

Keyes had no known issues with drugs or alcohol based on reports from her sister, the chief said.

Keyes and Gaston were not on the radar screen for Winooski Police. Police have never responded for calls at the apartment, the chief said.

Bennington Police said Gaston was known to officers there over several years. It began when he was a student at Southern Vermont College until 2018, Police Chief Paul Doucette said.

The charges ranged from supplying alcohol to minors to aggravated assault.

Gaston, who played varsity basketball, eventually graduated in 2012 with a degree in business administration and sports management.