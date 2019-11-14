Obituaries – Janet B. Stoneberg

It is with great sadness that the family of Janet B. Stoneberg announces her passing on Oct. 31, 2019, at the age of 85.

Born on May 10, 1934, in Boston, MA, she was the oldest daughter of David G. Bowness and Vera Sanderson of Quincy, Mass. Janet was married in 1957 to the love of her life, Hans E. Stoneberg II. They were blessed with 10 years of marriage and three children before she was sadly widowed.

Jan is remembered as a strong-willed protector of others, a bright light who loved a good party, and most of all, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. As a single parent, Jan proudly worked 26 years for the state of Vermont as a social welfare case worker. Upon retirement, Jan volunteered as a contributing member of the Vermont Childhood Fatality Review Committee with the late Dr. George Brown. This was an honor for Jan as she deeply believed in the mission of keeping children safe. A resident of Hinesburg, she was a member of the Lions Club and a part of the fabric of the Hinesburg community for 50 years.

Jan cherished her role as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her sense of play was infectious. She did not hesitate when asked to play make believe, build forts or watch movies, creating lasting memories for each grandchild.

Jan spent the last two years of her life at Gazebo Senior Living where she was embraced by a new community. We send gratitude to the loving staff and residents that touched her everyday life, truly making a difference until her very last day.

Jan is survived by her three children, Hans E. Stoneberg III and his wife Mary Jane of Poultney; Kristin Hartley of South Burlington; and Valerie Bockes and her husband Tim of Scottsville, N.Y. Jan leaves behind seven grandchildren, Erin K. Stoneberg, Hans E. Stoneberg IV and his wife Brittney of Poultney, Lindsay Hartley of Washington D.C., Madison Hartley of New York, N.Y., Jamison Hartley of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Colton Bockes and Chad Bockes of Rochester, N.Y. Jan also leaves behind two great-grandchildren, Hans E. Stoneberg V and Wesley Stoneberg of Poultney.

Her brother, David Bowness and wife Mia of Quincy, Mass., and sister, Nancy Ryan and husband Kenny of Quincy, Mass., survive her along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Jan was predeceased by her parents, brother Arthur Bowness of Quincy, Mass., and her beloved dog, Benjamin.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at the Hinesburg Congregational Church later next spring. Jan will be buried by her husband’s side at the Long Island National Cemetery in Long Island, NY.