Selectboard chair urges open discourse: Sidewalk maintenance policy, open space zoning, Haystack development, Act 143 issues discussed

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Writer

Before even getting into the agenda for the Hinesburg Selectboard meeting on Thursday, Nov. 6, Chair Phil Pouech addressed what he characterized as a “back and forth” on social media regarding the previous meeting.

“I would say that I expect the selectboard to feel like this is a safe place,” he said. “Anyone can ask any question, particularly hard questions that other people may be asking. Hopefully, repercussions from Facebook or other people will not stop us from debating or questioning things so it’s a wide-open space.”

Reached by phone, Pouech said that he was responding to comments on Front Porch Forum that had criticized selectboard member Tom Ayers’ comments at a previous meeting.

At the Oct. 16 meeting, Rachel Kring of the Hinesburg Community Resource Center came before the board asking for an increase in funding and for the nonprofit to become a line item in the town budget.

During a review of all the things the Resource Center does, Ayer asked if people using the services were being directed to jobs.

“Are you a victim of your own success? Are more people using it because it’s so available?” he asked Kring. “The job market is so high.”

He said Hinesburg can’t fill jobs for police or the town road crew.

“Are the people being served here being pointed in the direction of a job?” Ayer said. “Or is it more of a handout?”

Kring said she was glad he had asked that question and went on to talk about how the Resource Center helps people who are down on their luck, the obstacles facing people who come to them for help and other programs to which they refer people in need.

Although the Hinesburg Community Resource Center doesn’t provide job training, Kring said it’s something she’d like to offer in the future and other programs that “help lift people out of poverty.”

At the Nov. 6 meeting, select board member Merrily Lovell said, “Everyone is welcome to our meeting here, face to face, and we welcome discussion here.”

“Sometimes we have difficult discussions and that’s OK,” said Pouech.

Winter sidewalk maintenance policy

As the selectboard considers adopting a policy for winter sidewalk maintenance, Assistant Town Administrator Joy Dubin Grossman has researched policies in other towns and has found there aren’t many towns with written sidewalk snow maintenance policies. The selectboard is contemplating a policy that town-owned sidewalks will be cleaned after 4 inches of snow or more.

Town Administrator Renae Marshall said that she is scheduling a meeting with representatives of the three larger developments in town and Ayers because he is not only a selectboard member but has driven a sidewalk plow.

Marshall said that it is important to discuss concerns and for neighborhoods to know what to expect.

With new developments in the works such as Haystack Crossing northwest of the village area, the number of sidewalks is rising in town, Lovell said.

“What we have right now, it’s really hard to find the staff,” said Marshall. “That’s why this policy is important.”

Open space zoning regulation considered

Director of Planning and Zoning Alex Weinhagen came to the meeting to talk about proposed zoning regulation revisions. He said the suggested changes to zoning requirements complement the proposed new town map.

The selectboard is planning on having a public meeting, probably in December, to talk about what they want to do concerning the proposed changes to the zoning regulations and the town map, so they can consider them both at the same time, said Pouech.

In response to a question from Ayer, Weinhagen confirmed that open space is the only zoning regulation being consider for revision at this time.

“We’re trying to give you smaller batches instead of these giant zoning batches.”

The open space zoning regulations identify areas where the town would like green space, are intended to encourage larger developments to build around these areas and to integrate the spaces so that they “enliven a public space,” he said.

These regulations would also require the creation of a small amount of public open spaces, which are not required under current regulations, unless they are being built as planned unit developments.

Haystack stacks up to proposed requirement

An example is the first phase of the Haystack development in the northwest village, which is required to have 10% of the area as green space as a planned unit development. But some of that green space is comprised of riparian buffers along streambanks. However, Haystack would meet the new requirements if they are adopted because an open space larger than an acre is planned, including shade trees, a gazebo, benches and a sidewalk.

“They’re sort of an exemplary project when it comes to these kinds of regs,” said Weinhagen.

The proposed requirements to create open public green space would also apply for businesses of more than 6,000 square feet. As examples, he said that a new business the size of Parkside Café, which is around 3,000 square feet, would not trigger the requirement, but Kinney Drugs at 11,000 square feet would.

In lieu of providing public open space, a new business could make a donation to a town-managed fund for the creation or improvement of open spaces in the village, with development review board approval. The donation would need to be $10 per square foot of the minimum public open space that the business is required to have.

The selectboard asked Weinhagen to make a few minor changes to the proposed zoning amendment and revisit it with an eye toward approving it at the next meeting.

The selectboard was very impressed and complimentary of the work the town highway department did keeping roads open during the flooding Oct. 31-Nov. 1. Marshall said that crews were out working all night, primarily on the hill roads, during the rain.

“Something else that’s impressive is we got 5 inches of rain from Thursday morning until about 5:30 on Friday morning. Five inches – that’s a ridiculous amount of rain. To only have the damage we did, it’s incredible,” said Ayer.

Pouech said it demonstrated the roads were being maintained well and are well designed.