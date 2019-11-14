‘Tis the season for ‘Frozen Jr.’ at Hinesburg Community School

SCOOTER MACMILLAN

Staff Writer

The first snow and freezing temperatures have arrived, and the Hinesburg Community School is opening its production of “Frozen Jr.” right on cue

Niel Maurer has all sorts of warm and fuzzy feelings about this show, his cast and the army of volunteers involved in putting on the show. It’s the story of the love between two sisters, one of whom has an out-of-control ability to freeze things. What excites Maurer is that the rights to perform “Frozen Jr.” have just been released this year, saying it’s great to do a show that’s so popular.

“It’s so well known that kids have it on their pajamas,” he said.

It’s even on soup cans. Campbell’s has a line of “Frozen” soups that are condensed – but not frozen.

The show itself is a rich stew of warm and wonderful messages. Maurer said it is about how you can be different and accepted; and if you don’t accept your difference, “it’s going to rob you of your happiness.”

The story is also about a sister whose love is so strong that she braves snow and ice to save her sister.

Good for all ages

Maurer is also thrilled to be directing a show that appeals to all ages but is appropriate for the youngest among us.

“I have a lot of people ask me, ‘Can I bring my 3-year-old?’” Maurer said. “This show is so wholesome, it hurts.”

“The musical includes favorite Frozen songs such as “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Let It Go,” as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production,” Maurer said.

This is Maurer’s eighth year of directing shows at Hinesburg Community School. Shows he’s done with 6th-8th graders at Hinesburg Community School include “Annie,” “Into the Woods,” “The Sound of Music,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin” and “Willy Wonka.”

Eighth-grader Nisha Hickok is playing Anna, a young princess who faces chilling dangers to rescue her sister, Elsa. The story is about how love can warm the coldest heart, both literally and figuratively.

“The cast has been really energetic,” said Hickok. “They’ve been very inclusive.”

A ‘Frozen’ family affair

Appropriately, for a story about two sisters, Hickok’s older sister Asha is the choreographer. Asha, a senior at Champlain Valley Union High School, is choreographing the production for her graduate challenge.

Asha said that it’s been good to see her sister on stage. The teen was once a student at Hinesburg Community School, appearing in Maurer’s productions during her middle school years.

The girls’ family connection to “Frozen Jr.” runs deep, with their father Miles Hickok building sets and mother Tia Ganguly working on hair, makeup and costumes.

“With Asha going off to college, it gives them a chance to be together,” said their mother of the sisters. “They’re already very close and it’s a nice experience for them to work on something together.”

Her daughters have sung together for years. Asha plays the guitar and piano and her husband plays guitar.

“I can’t remember a time that music hasn’t been a part of their lives,” Tia Gunguly said. “Music is a big part of my family.”

General admission tickets are available in advance at the Hinesburg Community School office or at the box office at performance time.

Performances of Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” are at the Hinesburg Community School at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, and at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.